South Africa to try Japanese drug aga...

South Africa to try Japanese drug against resistant form of TB

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Patients with HIV and tuberculosis wear masks while awaiting consultation at a clinic in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township, In South Africa, February 23, 2010. FILE PHOTO - A patient with HIV and tuberculosis wears a mask while awaiting consultation at the Ubuntu clinic in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township, In South Africa, February 15, 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,843 • Total comments across all topics: 279,803,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC