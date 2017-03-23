South Africa: Strong Winds Postpone C...

South Africa: Strong Winds Postpone Cape Town Fashion Week

The Mercedes Benz Cape Town Fashion Week was postponed on Saturday after strong winds disrupted it for a third day. This was after the Cape Town Cycle Tour was cancelled on March 12 due to winds approaching 50 km/h.

Chicago, IL

