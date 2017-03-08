South Africa: Social Media Users React to #BabySiwaphiwe Case

Threats, shock and gratitude were expressed by social media users on Sunday after it emerged baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo's mother was one of those arrested for the one-month-old baby's alleged kidnapping. "I feel like we all got pranked! I prayed for this woman! As a mother, I was feeling her pain but yena she was laughing at us!," tweeted @fulunem - just one of many users who were involved in spreading awareness of the apparent kidnapping of the baby on social media.

