South Africa: Shacks Rebuilt After Imizamo Yethu Fire Torn Down On Human Rights Day
Shackdwellers who started rebuilding the homes they lost in last week's Imizamo Yethu fire watched as their homes were demolished again on Human Rights Day. The City of Cape Town and the Red Ants on Tuesday pulled down structures erected on the fire site after an agreement was reached with community leaders to allow the area to be cleared.
