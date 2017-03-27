South Africa: Sex Trap Date Costs Sandton Man R190 000
A 54-year-old Sandton man was robbed of R190 000, allegedly by a woman who lured him on a sex date, Gauteng police said on Tuesday. He met her on an online dating site and they exchanged messages for about two weeks before agreeing to meet at the Sunnypark Mall in Sunnyside, Pretoria, last Monday, Captain Daniel Mavimbela said.
