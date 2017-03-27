South Africa Seeks Legal Change To Al...

South Africa Seeks Legal Change To Allow Taking Of White-Owned Land

Yesterday

President Jacob Zuma finally addressed the long-unresolved matter of land reform, a demand of thousands of Black landless people whose properties were confiscated in the apartheid era. In his State of the Nation address, President Zuma pledged to break up White ownership of business and land to reduce inequality.

Chicago, IL

