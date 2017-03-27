South Africa Seeks Legal Change To Allow Taking Of White-Owned Land
President Jacob Zuma finally addressed the long-unresolved matter of land reform, a demand of thousands of Black landless people whose properties were confiscated in the apartheid era. In his State of the Nation address, President Zuma pledged to break up White ownership of business and land to reduce inequality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Final Call.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar 1
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan '17
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan '17
|Drax112
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC