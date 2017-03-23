South Africa-Oman business forum opens in Sandton

Johannesburg: The South African Minister of Trade and Industry Dr. Rob Davies will on Monday host his Omani counterpart, Dr Ali Bin Masoud Al-Sunaidy for a ministerial visit to South Africa. The South African Department Trade and Industry said the two-day ministerial visit will comprise of a bilateral meeting between Davies and his Omani counterpart, Dr. Ali Bin Masoud Al-Sunaidy, a business forum between the respective business communities, as well as site visits to projects of economic interest to both countries.

