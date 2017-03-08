South Africa: 'No Time for Trial and ...

South Africa: 'No Time for Trial and Error' As Cape Town's Mayor Leads Green Push

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

London - LED streetlights, roof-top solar water heaters, and a push for Cape Town to get a fifth of its energy from renewables by 2020 National leaders may have been the ones to sign the Paris Agreement to combat climate change - but when it comes to putting the deal into effect, "it is cities that drive most of the change", says Cape Town's mayor Patricia de Lille. Since taking charge of South Africa's second biggest city in 2011, her administration has overseen the installation of LED streetlights on 25,000 roads, retrofitted 32 city buildings to make them more energy efficient and installed 46,000 roof-top solar water heaters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Alihra 32
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,616 • Total comments across all topics: 279,413,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC