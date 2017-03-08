South Africa: 'No Time for Trial and Error' As Cape Town's Mayor Leads Green Push

London - LED streetlights, roof-top solar water heaters, and a push for Cape Town to get a fifth of its energy from renewables by 2020 National leaders may have been the ones to sign the Paris Agreement to combat climate change - but when it comes to putting the deal into effect, "it is cities that drive most of the change", says Cape Town's mayor Patricia de Lille. Since taking charge of South Africa's second biggest city in 2011, her administration has overseen the installation of LED streetlights on 25,000 roads, retrofitted 32 city buildings to make them more energy efficient and installed 46,000 roof-top solar water heaters.

