South Africa: Nine People Killed in T...

South Africa: Nine People Killed in Taxi, Truck Collision

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Nine people were killed when a taxi collided with a truck on the R63 between Bisho and Komga on Sunday afternoon, an official said. The taxi was travelling from a funeral in the Eastern Cape to Cape Town when it hit a truck, Eastern Cape Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo told News24.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Fri Alihra 32
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,788 • Total comments across all topics: 279,352,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC