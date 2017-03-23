South Africa Moves To Rein In Racist ...

South Africa Moves To Rein In Racist Social Media Posts

The South African government on Friday condemned a "resurgence of racist posts" on social media and vowed to pursue the offenders, China's Xinhua news agency reported. "Whilst government respects freedom of expression, it will not allow racism to disrupt the gains we have made as a country," the government said in a statement in response to the recent spate of racist utterances on social media.

