South Africa: More Than 50 Pupils Res...

South Africa: More Than 50 Pupils Rescued From Overturned School Bus Near Stellenbosch

More than 50 pupils from a Northern Cape high school were trapped after their school bus overturned in an accident near Stellenbosch on Tuesday afternoon, a Western Cape traffic official said. The bus went over the side of the R304 after giving way for a vehicle that had stopped in front of it, said traffic chief Kenny Africa.

Chicago, IL

