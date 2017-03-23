South Africa: Man Dies in Soweto Taxi...

South Africa: Man Dies in Soweto Taxi Shooting

A man was shot dead while another was critically wounded in a shootout at the Makhetha Shopping Centre in Soweto on Friday morning. Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said an unidentified number of people in a white sedan shot at a parked minibus taxi outside the shopping complex and drove off.

