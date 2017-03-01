South Africa maize prices tumble, inf...

South Africa maize prices tumble, inflation outlook improves

JOHANNESBURG, March 1 Good rains and prospects for a bumper crop have pulled South African maize prices to 2-1/2 year lows and while the bottom may be near, analysts say inflation should start slowing as a result in the third quarter of 2017. This will ease the burden on poor households, which rely on maize as a staple, and may give the central bank room to hold or cut rates.

