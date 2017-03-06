South Africa: Lawyer Questions Uber T...

South Africa: Lawyer Questions Uber Taxi Driver's Version of Fatal Assault

Read more: AllAfrica.com

The lawyer for one of the men accused of killing Stellenbosch University graduate Carl Schoombie on Monday tried to cast doubt on the testimony of the Uber taxi driver who saw the attack. William Booth, for Juane Jacobs, continued to question driver Jean-Piere Muroncwa on what he saw, given his memory, the darkness and the rain that Saturday night in November 2015.

Chicago, IL

