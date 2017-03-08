South Africa: Hijack Baby's Mother Ar...

South Africa: Hijack Baby's Mother Arrested for Kidnapping

The mother of baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo is one of three people arrested for the baby's kidnapping, police have confirmed. The one-month-old baby was found alive early on Sunday morning after being taken in a car hijacking at a Durban shopping centre on Friday.

