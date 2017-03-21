South Africa finalising action plan a...

South Africa finalising action plan against racism - Zuma

Amid a surge in racism, the South African government is finalizing the National Action Plan against Racism and Related Intolerance, President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday. This plan will give further clarity and guidance to the government and to the broader South African society on the fight against racism and related intolerance, Zuma said at a rally to mark the Human Rights Day in King William's Town, Eastern Cape Province.

