South Africa: Democratic Alliance to March Over Sassa Crisis
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane is expected to lead a march to the Department of Social Development in Pretoria on Friday to voice the party's concern over the ongoing Sassa crisis. This after the Constitutional Court on Wednesday ordered the department to provide it with answers as to why it is unable to meet the March 31 deadline to insource social grant payments.
