South Africa: Cape Town Breaks Through 800 Million Litre Water Saving Barrier
They used an average of 783 million litres per day over the past week, saving 40 million litres of water per day since February 26. On Friday, Mayor Patricia de Lille declared the city disaster area. The declaration would be valid for three months, but could be extended on a month-to-month basis by notice in the Government Gazette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Alihra
|32
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar 1
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb 16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan '17
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan '17
|Drax112
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC