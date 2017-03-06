South Africa: Cape Town Breaks Throug...

South Africa: Cape Town Breaks Through 800 Million Litre Water Saving Barrier

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

They used an average of 783 million litres per day over the past week, saving 40 million litres of water per day since February 26. On Friday, Mayor Patricia de Lille declared the city disaster area. The declaration would be valid for three months, but could be extended on a month-to-month basis by notice in the Government Gazette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Alihra 32
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,021 • Total comments across all topics: 279,389,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC