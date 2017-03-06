South Africa: Boy Trapped in Mine Shaft for 10 Days as Rescue Plans Falter

It has been 10 days since Richard Thole fell into a disused mine shaft in Boksburg, and there is still no sign of a plan to get him out. On Monday, News24 made several attempts to reach the office of the Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina, to ask what the proposed plan of action would be since his visit to the site with members of the SA National Defence Force on Thursday.

