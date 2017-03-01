South Africa: Authorities Begin Raids To Curb Xenophobic Attacks
South Africa's Home Affairs department has started raiding companies employing illegal foreigners around Gauteng Province to diffuse xenophobia related violence targeted at mostly Africans in the neighbouring country. In April 2015, they also launched a similar operation dubbed 'Fiela' when confronted with a similar situation.
