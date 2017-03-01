South Africa: Angry Residents Stone F...

South Africa: Angry Residents Stone Fire Engines for 'Being Late'

17 hrs ago

According to City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services Assistant Spokesperson Tracey Whittaker, three firefighting vehicles responding to a fire in Phumlani Village, Grassy Park, withdrew from the scene after they were stoned on Monday evening. Byron Abraham, a resident who helped douse the fire, says people did throw stones, but, "People are tired, because these people [firefighters] come late when the community has already done the work - that is why people threw stones."

Chicago, IL

