South Africa: ANC Never Got the R80 M...

South Africa: ANC Never Got the R80 Million - Mantashe

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe has again denied that the party got money from a Prasa contractor who won the bid to supply the controversial Afro4000 locomotives. Auswell Mashaba, MD of the Swifambo Rail Leasing, claims in an affidavit that he first paid R14.3m into an account of a lawyer who had introduced himself as a fundraiser for the ANC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Alihra 32
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,108 • Total comments across all topics: 279,447,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC