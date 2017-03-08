South Africa: ANC Never Got the R80 Million - Mantashe

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe has again denied that the party got money from a Prasa contractor who won the bid to supply the controversial Afro4000 locomotives. Auswell Mashaba, MD of the Swifambo Rail Leasing, claims in an affidavit that he first paid R14.3m into an account of a lawyer who had introduced himself as a fundraiser for the ANC.

