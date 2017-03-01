South Africa: Alleged Genital Mutilator to Defend Himself in Court
Alleged genital mutilator Peter Frederiksen will conduct his own defence, he told the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Thursday. He told the court during a pre-trial hearing that he had only heard on Thursday, when the State notified him that his lawyer Howard Woolf would not be in court.
