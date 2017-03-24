South Africa accused of covering up g...

South Africa accused of covering up grisly murder spree

Last month, British woman Sue Howarth and her husband Robert Lynn were woken at 2am by three men breaking into a window of their remote farm in Dullstroom, a small town in the northeast of South Africa, about 150 miles from the nearest capital city. The couple, who had lived in the area for 20 years, were tied up, stabbed, and tortured with a blowtorch for several hours .

