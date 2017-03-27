Serial rapist is guilty

A Galashewe man, described as a serial rapist by Northern Cape High Court Judge President, Frans Kgomo, was on Monday found guilty on 34 charges of a sexual nature. Kgomo said Christiaan Cornelius Julies roamed the Northern Cape and the North West provinces over a period of three years and five months, travelling more than 3 200km, to commit the acts.

