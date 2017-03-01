Schoolgirl drowns in drain

Just hours after Johannesburg Emergency Services postponed its search for Dikeledi Matsheletja, a group of residents of Braamfischerville found the teenager's body washed up near a local stream. The 16-year-old was on her way home from school in Dobsonville when she "slipped into a stormwater drain", said the City of Johannesburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.