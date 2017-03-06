SA: Zim miners feared dead, all kille...

SA: Zim miners feared dead, all killed execution style

15 hrs ago Read more: ZWNews.com

South African police have opened murder cases following the discovery of six dead bodies, believed to be those of illegal miners, likely to be Zimbabweans, next to a railway line in Benoni, east of Johannesburg on Sunday morning. The deceased were attended to by authorities after a passerby alerted them to the bodies, which are believed to have been dumped there.

