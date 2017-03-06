SA: Zim miners feared dead, all killed execution style
South African police have opened murder cases following the discovery of six dead bodies, believed to be those of illegal miners, likely to be Zimbabweans, next to a railway line in Benoni, east of Johannesburg on Sunday morning. The deceased were attended to by authorities after a passerby alerted them to the bodies, which are believed to have been dumped there.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Alihra
|32
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar 1
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb 16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan '17
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan '17
|Drax112
|2
