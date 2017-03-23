Q&A: Russell Peters planning 'something different' with Bryan Adams for Junos

Canadian comedian Russell Peters says he and homegrown rocker Bryan Adams are planning something "different and interesting" for the Juno Awards show, which airs on CTV on April 2. Earlier this month, Junos organizers announced the duo will host the show from Ottawa, replacing Michael Buble as he continues to care for his three-year-old son, who is fighting cancer. The Canadian Press spoke with Peters by phone this week as he shot his upcoming series "The Indian Detective" in Cape Town, South Africa.

