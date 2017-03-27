Post House Penny Black is stamped for...

Post House Penny Black is stamped for your approval

If you're looking for an exquisite new red wine for an adventurous palate, try the 2014 Post House Penny Black from South Africa. Penny Black is one of the inkiest, black-colored wines I've ever seen.

Chicago, IL

