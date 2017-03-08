Portugal's CGD bank seeks to sell Spanish, S.African operations

Portugal's largest bank, the state-owned Caixa Geral de Depositos, plans to slash its foreign assets by half by 2020 as part of an ongoing restructuring and will prioritise selling its Spanish and South African businesses, the lender said. In a statement issued late on Friday, the bank, which posted a record 2016 loss of 1.86 billion euros, said it expects to cut its international assets to no more than 12 billion euros by 2020 from 23 billion last year, while targeting a rise in return on equity from the operations to more than 15 percent from 13 percent.

