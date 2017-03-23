Police arrest suspect in Rene Tracy Roman's murder
The police have confirmed the decomposed body found in Retreat, Cape Town, on Human Rights Day is that of missing teenager Rene Tracy Roman. The 13-year-old went missing from her home on Friday, March 10, when she went to the shop a few doors down from her house.
