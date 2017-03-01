PICS: Suspected 'crowbar gang' bust in Cape Town

Four members of a suspected "crowbar" housebreaking gang have been arrested in Parow in Cape Town, Western Cape police said. During a South African Police Service investigation into the activities of a crowbar gang involved in house robberies in the northern suburbs of the Peninsula a BMW sedan of which the number plates were often changed was identified as being used in the commission of such crimes, Captain FC van Wyk said.

