Paratus Telecom introduces services in South Africa

Pan-African telecoms operator Paratus Telecom has launched its Paratus Communication Service in underserved areas of South Africa, MyBroadband writes. The new offering uses a combination of fibre-optic infrastructure - utilising the in-deployment optical network of South African telecoms company Comsol - and licensed wireless spectrum in the 28GHz band for last-mile access.

