ORTamboHeist accused tells court he earns R400K a month

The Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Tuesday heard during the bail application of two men allegedly linked to the OR Tambo International Airport heist that one of the suspects earned R400 000 as a stand exhibitionist. Prince Dube, 35, Thando Sonqishe, 39, are part of the gang of seven men suspected of being involved in what's considered one of South Africa's biggest heists.

