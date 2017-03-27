Off-duty cop shot dead by robbers

A police officer was killed and another was kidnapped on Tuesday by a gang of five robbers at uMzinto on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. According to a police source, who asked not to be named, Warrant Officer Sakhile Shabane, 47, and his female colleague were parked at Shayamoya in Umzinto on Tuesday at about 8pm.

