Off-duty cop shot dead by robbers

A police officer was killed and another was kidnapped on Tuesday by a gang of five robbers at uMzinto on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. According to a police source, who asked not to be named, Warrant Officer Sakhile Shabane, 47, and his female colleague were parked at Shayamoya in Umzinto on Tuesday at about 8pm.

