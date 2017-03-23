Nokuthula Simelane murder: Minister may be forced to cough up

Police Minister Nathi Nhleko could be forced to pay the legal costs of former Soweto Special Branch members charged with the murder of Nokuthula Simelane, who was abducted in the parking area of the Carlton Centre in the Joburg CBD 33 years ago. On Thursday, Simelane's sister, Thembi Nkadimeng, won her first round in her quest for justice for her sister, an Umkhonto we Sizwe combatant, when the high court in Pretoria granted her permission to join the alleged murderers of Simelane in forcing the police minister to pay for their legal fees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.