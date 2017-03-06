No charges against principal after assault leaves boy paralysed

The principal of a school in Middelburg in Mpumalanga, who allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old pupil and left him paralysed, will be departmentally charged in connection with the incident, Basic Education MEC Reginah Mhaule said on Monday. "Due process will commence so that a platform is created for the principal to answer, meaning that the principal will be charged with misconduct," said Mhaule while speaking during a media briefing in Mbombela.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.