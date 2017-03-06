No charges against principal after as...

No charges against principal after assault leaves boy paralysed

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

The principal of a school in Middelburg in Mpumalanga, who allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old pupil and left him paralysed, will be departmentally charged in connection with the incident, Basic Education MEC Reginah Mhaule said on Monday. "Due process will commence so that a platform is created for the principal to answer, meaning that the principal will be charged with misconduct," said Mhaule while speaking during a media briefing in Mbombela.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Alihra 32
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,044 • Total comments across all topics: 279,363,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC