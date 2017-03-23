Nigeria: How Nigeria Committed South ...

Nigeria: How Nigeria Committed South Africa to Ending Xenophobia

Alex Enumah writes that with the recent establishment of the Early Warning Unit by both the Nigerian and South African Governments, end is now in sight for xenophobia in Southern African country Relations between Nigeria and South Africa are both historical and strategic. The relations which according to the two countries are special date back to the era of the fight against apartheid in South Africa, when Nigeria though in the western region of Africa identified with and contributed in great measure to the emancipation of the people of South Africa.

