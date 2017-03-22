Nigeria: Fresh Attacks On Nigerians in South Africa Not Xenophobic - Govt
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said the latest attacks at a motor park in Polokwane in the Limpopo Province of South Africa, in which two Nigerians were involved, was not a xenophobic attack. The ministry, in a statement by its spokesperson, Clement Aduku, said though there was no reported loss of live in the latest incident, two Nigerians were said to be injured and properties destroyed in the fracas.
