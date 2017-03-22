Mohammed Anas: 'I call my daughter my...

Mohammed Anas: 'I call my daughter my girlfriend'

The footballer who mistakenly thanked his wife and girlfriend during his post- match interview has denied he's been unfaithful. Mohammed Anas appeared to dig himself into an even bigger hole when he said he was talking about his daughter in the now legendary interview.

