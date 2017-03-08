Man facing 34 rape charges blames media

Man facing 34 rape charges blames media

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Closing arguments will be presented to Northern Cape High Court Judge President Frans Kgomo on Thursday as the rape trial of Christiaan Cornelius Julies, draws to a close. Julies is facing 34 rape charges, committed in various towns in both the Northern Cape and the North West province, over a period of four years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Alihra 32
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,696 • Total comments across all topics: 279,440,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC