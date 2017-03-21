Maimane: Colonialism, stripped South Africans of their dignity

Democratic Alliance leader, Mmusi Maimane, on Tuesday emphatically said that colonialism and apartheid stripped South Africans of their dignity, and that his party can never condone any aspect of oppression. "Slavery, forced labour, displacement, violent subjugation, racial classification with its humiliating tests, making people think they were inferior because of the colour of their skin, industrialised exploitation - these things are all, and much else besides, the legacy of those systems of repression and exploitation," Maimane said.

