Lion Man's media complaint thrown out...

Lion Man's media complaint thrown out by broadcasting body

12 hrs ago

Craig Busch, known as the Lion Man, faced fresh allegations of animal abuse in South Africa in Carte Blanche a current affairs programme. An attempt by Lion Man Craig Busch to clear his name after a current affairs programme claimed he nearly killed a newborn giraffe and dragged a lion through the bush has been thrown out by a broadcasting tribunal.

Chicago, IL

