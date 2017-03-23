Lawyers accused of stealing from clie...

Lawyers accused of stealing from clients flee abroad

22 hrs ago

Disgraced Durban lawyer Ian Stokes, who was sentenced this week for stealing millions from a trust fund, was just one of many attorneys fleecing large sums from their clients. From thousands to R40 million, the Attorneys Fidelity Fund - the body created to protect the public from lawyers with criminal intents - investigates many cases of corruption.

