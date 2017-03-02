Indian-origin cartoonist in SA asked to shut his design school

Johannesburg: Well-known Indian-origin South African cartoonist Nanda Sooben, who often caricatures leading political figures, has been asked by the government to shut his design school, his supporters said. Sooben, whose work was lauded by former President Nelson Mandela and forms part of the late elder Statesman's collection, established the Centre for Fine Art, Animation and Design in 1994 as democracy dawned in South Africa.

