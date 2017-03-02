Indian-origin cartoonist in SA asked ...

Indian-origin cartoonist in SA asked to shut his design school

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: News Today

Johannesburg: Well-known Indian-origin South African cartoonist Nanda Sooben, who often caricatures leading political figures, has been asked by the government to shut his design school, his supporters said. Sooben, whose work was lauded by former President Nelson Mandela and forms part of the late elder Statesman's collection, established the Centre for Fine Art, Animation and Design in 1994 as democracy dawned in South Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... 13 hr where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan '17 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,655 • Total comments across all topics: 279,252,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC