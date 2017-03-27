Indian-origin businessman appointed h...

Indian-origin businessman appointed head of South Africa's BRICS Business Council

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

Straight after his appointment by the South African government, Surve headed to New Delhi for the mid-term meeting of the BRICS Councils from other countries in the bloc - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. JOHANNESBURG: Indian-origin South African billionaire Iqbal Surve has been appointed chairperson of the country's BRICS Business Council and has underlined the need for strengthening trade ties with countries like India and China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,035 • Total comments across all topics: 279,971,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC