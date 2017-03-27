Indian-origin businessman appointed head of South Africa's BRICS Business Council

Straight after his appointment by the South African government, Surve headed to New Delhi for the mid-term meeting of the BRICS Councils from other countries in the bloc - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. JOHANNESBURG: Indian-origin South African billionaire Iqbal Surve has been appointed chairperson of the country's BRICS Business Council and has underlined the need for strengthening trade ties with countries like India and China.

