Indian-origin businessman appointed head of South Africa's BRICS Business Council
Straight after his appointment by the South African government, Surve headed to New Delhi for the mid-term meeting of the BRICS Councils from other countries in the bloc - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. JOHANNESBURG: Indian-origin South African billionaire Iqbal Surve has been appointed chairperson of the country's BRICS Business Council and has underlined the need for strengthening trade ties with countries like India and China.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar 1
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan '17
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan '17
|Drax112
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC