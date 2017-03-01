How South African xenophobia exposed Nigeria's legislators
The current scourge of the South African disease of xenophobia, as described by former television girl turned political operator, Abike Dabiri-Erewa may have again drawn attention to what some allege as a fault line in the working of the Nigerian legislature. In a salutary response to the xenophobic tendencies of a portion of the black population in South Africa, the two chambers of the National Assembly in separate resolutions last Tuesday chided the South Africans for their belligerent and malicious conduct to Nigerians who were at one time their benefactors in their time of servitude.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Fri
|Alihra
|32
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar 1
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb 16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan '17
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan '17
|Drax112
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC