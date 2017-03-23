Horses in South Africa found to infes...

Horses in South Africa found to infested with 17 tick species

Read more: Horsetalk

The most common tick identified on horses in a South Africa-wide study is a species that can spread the organisms responsible for equine piroplasmosis, researchers report. The study team set out to learn more about the species of hard-bodied ticks that infest horses and donkeys across the country and to identify those species that act as vectors of disease to domestic livestock.

Chicago, IL

