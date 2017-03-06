Hindu Temple in South Africa installi...

Hindu Temple in South Africa installing 6-meter tall Lord Siva statue

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Merinews

Siva Subramanian Temple in Newcastle is reportedly aiming to install six-meter tall murti of Lord Siva. Work on this project is reportedly starting this month, with estimated cost of about R 200,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Merinews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Alihra 32
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,108 • Total comments across all topics: 279,385,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC