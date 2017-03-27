FTSE 250 movers: Investec plunges on ...

FTSE 250 movers: Investec plunges on South Africa woes; Shawbrook rejection pleases

The South African political crisis worked its way into the FTSE 250 on Friday as Investec shares led the fallers list, down a hefty 9%. Companies with operations in South Africa fell after President Jacob Zuma sacked his Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Chicago, IL

